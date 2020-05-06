ICAR 2020 Exam Latest Updates: Application, Exam Date, Admit Card, And Other Information

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) had announced that from 2019 onwards, all the entrance exams for UG, PG and PhD courses in Agricultural university would be carried out by NTA. The ICAR All India Entrance Examination (AIEE) conducts the exam to shortlist candidates for admission under its undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in agriculture and allied sciences. Read on for more details about the last date to fill the applications form, how to register for the exam and the exam date details.

ICAR 2020 latest exam news

NTA has extended the last date of filing the application form for the ICAR AIEEA 2020 examination. The date has been postponed to May 15. Earlier, the last date was April 30 but due to COVID-19 lockdown, the application dates for the ICAR exam got extended till May 15, 2020.

The ICAR AIEEA 2020 exam is a computer-based test (CBT) and is slated to be conducted on June 1, 2020, but amidst the coronavirus outbreak crisis, the final exam date will be confirmed after May 15, 2020.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research's All India Entrance Examination (ICAR AIEEA) is conducted once a year. It is an online mode of examination. Here is the link TO the official website - https://ntaicar.nic.in

How to apply for ICAR 2020

Visit the website of NTA ICAR i.e. https://icar.nta.nic.in. Fill the registration form by following the rules written under the "New candidate registration" tab.

After clicking on the relevant link of registration depending on the exam which you are applying for, that is, UG/PG/PhD admissions, add your personal details, security pin, and password.

This completes the registration process. Fill up the application form using the login details that you would receive on your registered email ID.

The final step includes paying the application fee, which could be done through credit card/ debit card/ internet banking/ bank challan mode.

Importance of ICAR AIEEA 2020 scores

Candidates clearing the ICAR AIEEA exam for UG admissions can get admission in 11 bachelor’s level degree programmes. Since the ICAR AIEEA conducts exams for PG admissions as well as PhD admissions, students can use their scores to get into the best agricultural university depending on the course that they want to pursue.

These courses include BSc, BTech courses for subjects like Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries, Home Science, Sericulture, Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Food Science/ Food Technology, Biotechnology.

Most agricultural universities use ICAR AIEEA exam scores to shortlist candidates for admission. Currently, there are 71 agricultural universities and 102 ICAR institutes in India.

