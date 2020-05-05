AP SSC Exam Latest Update: Exam Date, Admit Card, Time Table And Other Information

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), which will conduct the AP.SSC Exam 2020, has postponed the 10th class exams amidst coronavirus outbreak. The exam, which was earlier scheduled from March 31 to April 17, 2020, would now be conducted two weeks post lifting of the lockdown. Check out the latest updates given by AP Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

AP SSC EXAM latest update

Since many board exams and competitive exams have already been postponed amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the AP minister for education, Adimulapu Suresh, responded that the time table would only be released two weeks after lifting up of the lockdown. Currently, the national lockdown is until May 17, 2020.

Currently, the national lockdown is until May 17, 2020. Reports state that the AP class 10 exams are expected to be conducted in the month of June . However, the official time table of the class 10exams would only be released after the lockdown is lifted in the state. Minister Suresh appealed to the students to not fall prey to social media news where a false time table is being circulated.

. However, the official time table of the class 10exams would only be released after the lockdown is lifted in the state. Minister Suresh appealed to the students to not fall prey to social media news where a false time table is being circulated. Students can visit the official website of BSEAP to check any latest announcements and download the AP SSC Time Table 2020 when it is announced later. The official link is http://bseap.org/.

The new time table for the AP class 10 exam is not out yet. Here is the last time table that was updated by the BSEAP official website.

Image courtesy: BSEAP website

AP SSC exam details

The academic course subjects/papers are common for SSC Academic Course as well as OSSC Course.

The candidate's performance would be considered as void if he appears at an exam centre other than what is allotted to him.

Candidates asking for wrong question papers and answering them will also lead to the cancellation of the students' performance in the exam.

The exams were earlier slated to start from March 31, but now the dates would be announced after the lockdown is lifted. Even if the AP class 10 exam dates are postponed, the subjects and the paper code still remain the same as shown above.

BSEAP admit card login

Login to BSEAP Official website via www.bseap.org

Click on SSC 2020 Hall Ticket link

Enter the enrollment number and date of birth

Click on Download

AP Class 10 Hall Tickets will appear

Take the printout

Here is how the official website for BSEAP login looks like.

Image courtesy: BSEAP website

Promo image courtesy: Shutterstock