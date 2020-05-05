'No Further CBSE Class 10 Exams To Be Held, Except For Students Of NE Delhi': HRD Minister

On Tuesday, HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Nishant Pokhriyal clarified that no further examination will be held for CBSE Class 10 students in the country barring for students of North East Delhi. He added that the students shall be given 10 days' notice before commencing the Board examinations. He was interacting with students across the country through a webinar. However, no clarity was given on the Class 12 examination. Meanwhile, Pokhriyal revealed that the IIT-JEE (Main) exam will be held from July 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, JEE (Advanced) will be held in August and the medical entrance exam NEET will be held on July 26.

📢Attention class X students!

No examination to be held for class X students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi.



An adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams.#EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/xjj7qszUZZ — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 5, 2020

CBSE reiterates decision of conducting Class 10 and 12 exams

Dr. Pokhriyal's announcement comes days after the CBSE reiterated its decision of conducting the Class 10 and 12 examinations. In its circular dated April 1, 2020, the Board stated that it was unable to conduct exams on 8 days across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic while exams could not be held on 4 days in North East Delhi District due to the communal riots. Thereafter, the CBSE observed that it would conduct exams only for main subjects required for promotion and admission in higher educational institutions. It elaborated that only the Class 10 students in North East Delhi will have to write the exam for 6 subjects.

Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding 10th CBSE Board exams. It is reiterated that the boards decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of class 10 and 12, stands the same as mentioned in circular dated 1.4.20.@DrRPNishank @PMOIndia @PTI_News — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) April 29, 2020

