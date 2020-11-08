Last Updated:

ICMR Recruitment 2020: Vacancies Open For Scientists, Assistants; Know Where To Apply

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has published the recruitment notification for appointment of scientists. The vacancies also include Assistants

Riya Baibhawi
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has published the recruitment notification for appointment of scientists.The vacancies include 80 Assistants (Group-B Level-6), 42 Scientists ‘E' (Medical), 1 Scientist ‘E' (Non-Medical), 16 Scientists ‘D' (Medical) and 6 Scientists ‘D' (Non-Medical). Eligible candidates are expected to apply for the posts at https://www.icmr.gov.in/. or https://recruit.icmr.org.in/

Important dates

  • Closing date for online registration & submission of online applications for Assistant Posts- 03 December 2020
  • Closing date for online registration & submission of online applications for Assistant Posts - 05 December 2020
  • Opening date for availability of admit cards for downloading from PGIMER’s& ICMR’s websites for ICMR Assistant - 21          December 2020
  • ICMR Computer Based Test (CBT) -  03 January 2020

How to Apply

  • Interested candidates can open the official website
  • They can then click on the scroller at the top of the screen
  • A window with the option to apply will appear for the candidate

Age Limit

While the maximum age requirement for Assistant is 30 years, for Scientist D it is 45 years and Scientist E is 50 years. All interested candidates can check educational and other eligibilities from the website.  

Selection Process for ICMR Assistant and Scientist Posts

  •  Assistant - The written examination for all the posts will be conducted in English language only.
  • Scientist  - In the first instance, all the candidates who fulfill minimum eligibility in respect of age, educational qualifications and experience (wherever required) shall be shortlisted.

