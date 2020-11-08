ICMR Recruitment 2020: Vacancies open for scientists, assistants : Know where to apply

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has published the recruitment notification for appointment of scientists.The vacancies include 80 Assistants (Group-B Level-6), 42 Scientists ‘E' (Medical), 1 Scientist ‘E' (Non-Medical), 16 Scientists ‘D' (Medical) and 6 Scientists ‘D' (Non-Medical). Eligible candidates are expected to apply for the posts at https://www.icmr.gov.in/. or https://recruit.icmr.org.in/

Important dates

Closing date for online registration & submission of online applications for Assistant Posts- 03 December 2020

Closing date for online registration & submission of online applications for Assistant Posts - 05 December 2020

Opening date for availability of admit cards for downloading from PGIMER’s& ICMR’s websites for ICMR Assistant - 21 December 2020

ICMR Computer Based Test (CBT) - 03 January 2020

How to Apply

Interested candidates can open the official website

They can then click on the scroller at the top of the screen

A window with the option to apply will appear for the candidate

Age Limit

While the maximum age requirement for Assistant is 30 years, for Scientist D it is 45 years and Scientist E is 50 years. All interested candidates can check educational and other eligibilities from the website.

Selection Process for ICMR Assistant and Scientist Posts

Assistant - The written examination for all the posts will be conducted in English language only.

Scientist - In the first instance, all the candidates who fulfill minimum eligibility in respect of age, educational qualifications and experience (wherever required) shall be shortlisted.

