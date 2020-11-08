ICMR Recruitment 2020: Vacancies open for scientists, assistants : Know where to apply

Quick links:
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has published the recruitment notification for appointment of scientists.The vacancies include 80 Assistants (Group-B Level-6), 42 Scientists ‘E' (Medical), 1 Scientist ‘E' (Non-Medical), 16 Scientists ‘D' (Medical) and 6 Scientists ‘D' (Non-Medical). Eligible candidates are expected to apply for the posts at https://www.icmr.gov.in/. or https://recruit.icmr.org.in/
While the maximum age requirement for Assistant is 30 years, for Scientist D it is 45 years and Scientist E is 50 years. All interested candidates can check educational and other eligibilities from the website.
