ICSE 10th Result And ISC 12 Result To Be Released On Friday July 10

The results for the ICSE board, as well as the ISC 12th result, will be announced soon. The ICSE 10th result will be shared online on Friday, July 10, 2020. According to the notice posted on the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations website, all results will be available for viewing online at 3 PM.

CISCE Board news: 10th and 12th results to be uploaded online on July 10, 2020

Results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2020 examinations to be declared on 10th July at 3:00 pm: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) pic.twitter.com/Tci4UDpvMI — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

According to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations website, the CISCE Result 2020 will be announced this coming Friday. Students will be able to access their results by entering their Principal's login ID and password in the CAREERS portal. This is only applicable to students who gave their board exams through affiliated schools. Students may also get their results mailed to them from their school.

Students who want to check their results will have first visit the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations' (CISCE) official website. Select the appropriate course, ICSE or ISC. 10th students must choose ICSE while 12th students will have to choose ISC. The student must Course Code, their candidate UID, and their Index Number. Students will then have to enter a captcha into the appropriate box.

Students then have to click on the show result button to get their results. Students can also get a printout of their results using the print option. Another way to get results is via text message. According to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations website, 10th students can enter ICSE{Space}{Unique Id} and sent it to 09248082883 via SMS to get their results on mobile.

Similarly, 12th standard students can also check their results via SMS. For ISC results, students have to enter ISC{Space}{Unique Id} and send the message to 09248082883. All exams between March 19 and 31 were delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Remaining exams for ICSE and ISC were completely cancelled later. The Supreme Court of India, in June of 2020, revealed that exams were cancelled and that students would be graded on internal assessments.

