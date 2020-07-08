Delhi University Postpones Open Book Exams For Final Year Students By Over A Month

The open book exams which were earlier going to be conducted by DU on July 10th is going to be extended once again. The DU had announced that they will conduct OBE exams for their final year students in UG, PG through an online mode. The University also conducted the mock exams for the students to be accustomed to the Open book exam method from July 4th to 8th. However, the High Court ordered the DU authorities to take a clear stand on the final year exams date sheet. A new notification was just released by Delhi University stating that they have postponed the final year exams for the university students by over a month.

ALSO READ| Delhi University Exam Updates: Sanjay Singh From AAP Requests DU And HRD To Cancel Exams

High Court Justice expresses displeasure over DU's decision

The DU submitted their decision in front of Justice Prathiba M Singh. Delhi University authorities now recently clarified their decision on the open book exams for the final year students stating that they would conduct the exams after August 15. The court was conducted via video conferencing and showcased utter displeasure over the university's decision.

The High Court justice stated that the DU was not fair with the court with respect to their preparedness for conducting the online exams. The court added that their minutes of the meeting did not show DU’s preparedness level for conducting the open book exams in an online mode. DU’s decisions were being represented by the DU counsel which included Senior advocate Sachin Dutta and advocate Mohinder Rupal.

High Court's suggestion to Delhi University on final year exams

The Delhi High court conducted the hearing after a petition was filed by several final-year DU students with regards to the confusion about the date sheet of the final year exams. The court also gave an alternate direction to DU to evaluate the final year students by their performance on the previous year or semester results in the same way as DU did for its first year and second-year students.

ALSO READ| NSUI Accuses Delhi University Of Leaking Students' Data

Issues related to DU mock exams for the final year students

DU had conducted the mock exams on July 4th to 8th so as to give the students a kind of practice for their open-book exams that are scheduled later. However, there were several issues associated with the mock exams including the crashing of the website and including the fact that students received wrong question papers. Sanjay Singh who is an MP from AAP party urged the HRD ministry to intervene on the actions of DU administration with respect to cancellation of the DU exams. The exams, however, are not cancelled, but just postponed by 30 days, as of now.

ALSO READ| Delhi University Extends Date Of Online Registration Process Of Admission Till July 18

ALSO READ| Delhi University Students Fret Over Ill-prepared Online Mock Tests, Claims Site Crash

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock