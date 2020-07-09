Mumbai University Updates On Exams And Webinar Details; Know Here

Mumbai along with the rest of the country is looking at a solution to the hampered academic calendar, the smooth functioning of schools, colleges and more. However, the coronavirus situation has raised uncertainty over the same. With over 87,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and over 23,000 active cases in Mumbai alone, the Mumbai University authorities are looking at alternatives for the working year. From organising webinars, workshops to the possibility of pushing the next academic semester online, MU is finding ways to start the next academic calendar. Read everything you need to know about the latest updates regarding the university.

Mumbai University examination row continues

After the UGC gave directives regarding the conducting of exams, state education minister Uday Samant has written to the centre regarding a formulated evaluation of the final year exams. He mentioned that the UGC guidelines are not a compulsion, rather an advisory as the state and Mumbai continue to grapple the coronavirus situation. UGC had recommended a combination of online and offline examinations, however, Uday Samant wrote that is not possible to organise the examinations due to the health risk. The centre is yet to respond to the state education minister’s request. In Mumbai, the student union is also opposing the conducting of exams. Several students continue to urge to the examination committee to not organise exams.

Mumbai University organised a career planning webinar

Mumbai University had organised a one-day Career Planning in Biophysics in the shadow of the Pandemic. The webinar was organised by Biophysics Pashchim Student Chapter of Biophysical Society and Department of Biophysics, University of Mumbai. The notification read, “The ongoing pandemic has brought a lot of uncertainty in everything around us. Graduating Masters and PhD students are especially facing dilemmas due to postponed openings of the institutes, delayed status of funding and curriculum, travel and visa restrictions in many counties etc. To address our worries and questions we (Biophysics Pashchim Student Chapter) along with Department of Biophysics, University of Mumbai have arranged a live discussion session on Career planning in biophysics in the shadow of the pandemic.” The university organised the webinar on July 7, 2020.

