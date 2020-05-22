ICSE Class 10 & ISC Class 12 Exam Timetable Out; Rescheduled Between July 1 And July 14

The Council for the Indian School Certification Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced the revised schedules for the remaining subjects/exams of the ICSE and ISC Year 2020 examinations. The ICSE class X exams will be held from July 2 to July 12 whereas the ICE exams for Class XII will be held from July 1 to July 14. CISCE has also released important guidelines for students to follow while appearing for their respective examinations.

For ISC or 12th students, exam for 8 papers remain while for ICSE or 10th, exams for 6 subjects had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus crisis. After the Council conducts the remaining exams, it will announce the results within a period of 6-8 weeks.

Here are the date sheets for both the examinations:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations had earlier announced that the remaining board examinations for ISC (class 12) and ICSE (class 10) will be conducted after the lockdown period ends. In a press release issued on May 1, the CISCE announced the six subjects of ICSE are geography (H.C.G. paper 2), biology (science paper 3), economics, group III elective, Hindi and art paper 4. The pending ISC subjects are biology (paper 1), business studies, geography, sociology, psychology, home science (paper 1), elective English and art (paper 5).

READ | Are ICSE board exams cancelled? Find out all the important details here

READ | Pending CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams to be held in students' schools; no external centres

No examination permitted in a containment zone

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently announced the exam dates for the pending CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams. TN SSLC Exams 2020 dates have also been announced. Apart from these, dates for other state boards like TS SSC and AP SSC as well as pending Maharashtra HSC Board 2020 are also expected. HRD Minister, in regards the CBSE Board Exams, has announced that the pending exams would be conducted in the schools where the students are enrolled to ensure that they do not travel longer distances.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter addressed to all the Chief Secretaries made it clear that the examinations will be held subject to certain conditions. For instance, no examination centre will be permitted in a containment zone. Wearing of a mask by teachers, students and staff shall be compulsory.

Thermal screening and sanitizer must be provided at the centres besides maintaining social distancing. The MHA also directed that the examination schedule of different Boards should be staggered. Moreover, the states and the Union Territories have been permitted to run special buses for the transportation of students to the examination centres.

READ | ICSE Class 10 & 12 board exams postponed till further notice amid Coronavirus

READ | 'No change in exam schedule,' says ICSE board chief after CBSE's postponement