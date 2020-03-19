'No Change In Exam Schedule,' Says ICSE Board Chief After CBSE's Postponement

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams will be held as per schedule, the body's Chairman G Immanuel said on Thursday. The announcement came hours after the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Wednesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and all educational institutions in the country to postpone all exams including JEE Mains till March 31 in view of Coronavirus outbreak.

CBSE board exams to be rescheduled

All CBSE board exams of Class 10 and 12 have been suspended and will be rescheduled after reviewing the public health situation, the Board stated in a press release on Wednesday. The decision came a day after India reported its third death due to Coronavirus amid a sharp increase in the number of positive cases in the country.

"While the maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students, who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents," HRD Secretary Amit Khare stated.

Health Ministry orders temporary closure of schools, colleges

In view of the rising novel Coronavirus cases in India, the Health Ministry ordered a temporary closure of all educational establishments (schools, universities, etc), gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. The Ministry has advised students to stay home and also urged the promotion of online education.

Following the Ministry's order, the Tripura government on Monday shut down schools, colleges, universities, cinemas, swimming pools, gymnasiums with immediate effect till March 31. However, board exams will be held as per schedule. The Ministry of Health has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel and also to maximize social distance in public transport besides ensuring regular and proper disinfection of surfaces.

Coronavirus crisis

So far, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to at least 160. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

(PTI photo)