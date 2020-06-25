ICSE 2020 Board Exams For Class 10 And Class 12 Cancelled; Assessment On Internal Grades

Amid the rising Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the ICSE board exams for Class X and XII have been cancelled, as informed by the board to the Supreme Court on Thursday. The board has pointed out that Maharashtra government has told the Bombay High Court its inability to hold exams amid the pandemic. Now, the internal assessment system will be followed to grade the students. and no exams will be held at a later date for the students.

Earlier, the CBSE board informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to cancel the remaining Class X and XII board examinations in light of the rising number of COVID cases across the country. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the CBSE through the MHRD told the Supreme Court that for now, the exams that were scheduled from July 1 to July 15 have been cancelled and will be conducted at a conducive time for the Class XII students. Class XII students will also have the option of either sitting for the exam at a later date or accept the results on the basis of their last three internal assessments.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and CBSE to issue fresh notification regarding class 12 exams and clarify the option between internal assessment and holding the exams at a later date, the date of the results of those exams. A detailed order will be passed by the Supreme Court on the issue on Friday. The Centre too has agreed to issue a notification of the shift in the academic calendar for 2020-21 on Friday.

Currently, Centre's nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown has been extended in containment zones till June 30, 2020. The country has already begun re-opening of the areas outside containment zones in three phases from June 8. As per the new guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. India's active cases stand at 186,514, recovered cases at 271,696 with 14,894 fatalities. India's recovery rate too has improved to 57.41%, while its fatality stands at one COVID-19 death per lakh population which is one of the lowest in the world, as stated by the Centre.

