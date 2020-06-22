CBSE News Update: HRD Ministry To Introduce A Uniform Grading System

Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic in India, several school level and university level exams have been postponed. The Ministry of Human Resource development will reportedly be announcing its decision about the pending CBSE exams very soon. The Supreme Court has ordered the MHRD ministry to announce its decision either on June 22, 2020, or by June 23, 2020, at last. Here are the latest updates on the pending CBSE exams.

Latest CBSE News

A senior Ministry official has stated that the HRD ministry is, reportedly planning to roll out a uniform grading system for students. This new grading system will encompass all examinations including board and entrance examinations. The Senior Ministry official was quoted mentioning that students will be given several options, including a choice on whether to write the examinations or not.

The other two options might include universal cancellation, and further postponement of the exams till September. This kind of flexibility will ensure safety among the students. The HRD ministry has also revealed through its sources that students safety is their paramount concern.

Some academic experts and media reports are indicating that the pending exams might be cancelled altogether. The uniform grading system might be able to replace exams altogether if it is formed on the basis of internal assessment which will be implemented for all students across India. However, a formal decision by the MHRD on the same is, still awaited.

What is a Uniform Grading System?

This new grading system will consider marks scored by a student in an internal assessment to announce the final year results. It will then promote students to next grade, or prepare them for admissions into higher education institutions. As per sources close to the ministry, the uniform grading system will be applied to all areas of the country including the red, orange, and green zones of the pandemic. It is being predicted by education experts that this will help bring about some sense of uniformity as far as education is concerned.

HRD Minister on CBSE exam

The MHRD’s decision regarding a uniform grading system for internal assessment, and also its final announcement about postponement or cancellation of the pending CBSE Board Exam 2020 will come just ahead of a crucial Supreme Court Hearing on the Matter. Parents of many students have filed a petition and are requesting CBSE and HRD Ministry to come up with a final decision about the upcoming board exams. The Supreme Court will conduct the hearing on June 23, 2020.