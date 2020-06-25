CBSE 2020 Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled: Latest News From Supreme Court Here

In a big relief to students across the country, the CBSE on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the Board has decided to cancel the remaining Class X and XII board examinations in light of the rising number of COVID cases across the country.

'Conducive time' will be decided by the Centre

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the CBSE through the MHRD told the Supreme Court that for now, the exams that were scheduled from July 1 to July 15 have been cancelled and will be conducted at a conducive time for the Class XII students. The “conducive time” will be decided by the Centre.

Class XII students will also have the option of either sitting for the exam at a later date or accept the results on the basis of their last three internal assessments. Class X board exams, on the other hand, stand permanently cancelled and the results will be declared on the basis of the internal assessment only. Further, all the results of Class X and XII on the basis of internal assessment will be declared by July 15.

The ICSE told the Supreme Court that they were too agreeable with the CBSE decision to cancel the board exams for the Class X and XII students. The state of Maharashtra, on behalf of ICSE, had earlier informed the Bombay HC that they will be unable to conduct the exams for the students this year.

ICSE has however clarified to the Supreme Court that they will not be providing any student with an option to appear for the exam at a later date and the results for all students in Class X and XII for the ICSE board will be declared on the basis of their marks in the internal assessment.

The Centre has agreed to release a detailed notification to this effect by tomorrow giving details of the scheme laid out by the Board and the details of the shift in the academic calendar for 2020-21.

A draft copy of the notification will be placed before the Supreme Court on Friday.

