ICSE Result 2020: What Is Captcha In ICSE 2020 Results And How To Solve It To Check

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination also known as CISCE has declared the ICSE Result for Class 10 examination on Friday, July 10, 2020. The result was declared council at 3 PM IST. However, many students are facing challenges in viewing and downloading the result due to the Captcha code. Read on to know, “What is Captcha in ICSE Result?”

Read | UGC secretary on final year exams: Special examination for students who'll miss it

How to view the ICSE Result for Class 10?

To view the ICSE Result of Class 10, students and parents can head to cisce.org. This is the council’s official website. Hence students can access the result for viewing and printing as well. Here are the steps one can follow access to the result.

Visit the official results website of cisce.org Once the homepage of cisce.org is open, select the course ICSE Then proceed to enter Unique Identification Number, Index number and the Captcha Once all the necessary information is filled, proceed to click on show result And finally, the result will be displayed on the screen Students can download the result and have the soft copy or even take its print as a hard copy for easy future reference.

Read | UGC Exam Guidelines should be advisory not mandatory says Maharashtra Education Minister

What is Captcha in ICSE Result?

When a student or parent will open cisce.org they will be asked for details such as name, unique id number, roll number, and etc. In the end, before submitting the details a captcha code will be asked. Captcha code is nothing but a six-letter code which is will be shown to the viewer in different styles. It may vary in colours, fonts and even font sizes.

Read | Degree without exam: HC says UGC be made party to PIL

Below the Captcha Code, the student will be presented with a box so that they can type those above-mentioned alphabets and numbers in the box. One should be careful while entering the captcha code because making a mistake prompts the website to automatically create a captcha code for the user. This can lead to a more complicated Captcha code appearing on the screen next. Many times it can be a bit tricky to figure out whether an alphabet has been written in capital/upper case or small/lower case. Most of the times the alphabets are given in capital or Upper case. After entering the Captcha code carefully one can click submit and access the result will soon load on their screen.

Read | UGC allows final year exams to be held in September; issues fresh guidelines for colleges