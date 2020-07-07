UGC allows Final Year Exams To Be Held In September; Issues Fresh Guidelines For Colleges

As the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) permitted universities to conduct examinations during the Unlock period, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday issued revised guidelines for exams and academic calendar in view of Coronavirus pandemic. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has confirmed that final year examinations will now be conducted in September.

Read the UGC guidelines here:

The UGC has revisited its earlier guidelines related to university examinations.

In view of the safety, career progression and placements of the students and their larger interests, after consulting @HMOIndia and @MoHFW_INDIA, it has been decided that pic.twitter.com/evKTYPwnIa — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2020

The MHA on Monday wrote to the Union Higher Education Secretary, highlighting that the final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines and as per the SOP approved by the Health Ministry.

Several states cancel University exams

The news for conducting final examinations in September came at the time when several states cancelled university examinations in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, Rajasthan and Punjab Government cancelled all undergraduate and postgraduate exams for all the universities, colleges, technical institutes. On the other hand, Gujarat, UP, Delhi had favoured postponing exams and individual varsities are deciding on new dates. Most states stated inability to conduct exams safely due to COVID-19 crisis.

On a Higher Secondary level, the ICSE board exams for Class X and XII were also cancelled, after CBSE board too called off its remaining Class X and XII board examinations. The results were announced based on internal assessment. While ICSE said that no exams will be held at a later date for the students, CBSE provided Class XII students with the option of sitting for the exam at a later date.

