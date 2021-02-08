IGNOU December TEE Revised Admit Card 2020 Released At Ignou.ac.in, Here's Direct Link

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released revised admit cards for December Term-End Examination 2020. According to an official statement that is flashing on the homepage, exam dates of courses with codes- FST01, AMT01, CTE03, BECE016, CHE09, and LSE01 have been changed. Candidates who are registered for these courses can download their revised admit card from the official website- ignou.ac.in

"Change in December 2020 TEE exam date of FST01, AMT01, CTE03, BECE016, CHE09, and LSE01. Please download the revised hall ticket," the official statement reads. The revised hall ticket will have the new date and venue of the exam, name of the candidate, roll number, and other details.

How to download IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020

Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Link for Hall Ticket December 2020 Term End Examination'

Key in your enrollment number and select your programme

Your IGNOU December TEE revised admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Alternatively, click on the direct link to download IGNOU December TEE revised admit card 2020

IGNOU has already released the schedule for December TEE 2020 exams on its official website. According to the schedule, December TEE 2020 will commence on February 8. The exams will conclude on March 13. Every day, the exam will be held in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the evening session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Click here for IGNOU December TEE schedule.

Covid-19 related instructions

"To ensure health and safety of students, guidelines issued by Government of India for Social Distancing and other measures pertaining to COVID-19 will strictly be adhered to by all the examination centres. Students are also required to adhere to the guidelines and maintain the Social Distancing and hygiene to ensure safety and health of their own, fellow students and staff at the examination centre. In view of the prevailing Covid-19 scenario across the country, some students may not get the desired Examination Centre. The University has tried to accommodate such students in a nearby Examination Centre mentioned in their Hall Ticket" the official notice reads.

