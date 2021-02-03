IGNOU January 2021 Admission Process For ODL Courses Begins At Ignou.ac.in

Quick links:
IGNOU January 2021 Admissions: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday started the online application process for admissions to programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode for January 2021 session. Students who wish to take admission in any course in ODL mode can apply online via Samarth portal of IGNOU. They will have to visit the official website - https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ to apply for their desired course. The last date to apply is February 28.
"IGNOU has commenced the January 2021 Admission Cycle for programmes offered through Open and Distance Mode (ODL). Online Admission Portal: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in," reads the tweet by IGNOU.
IGNOU has also extended the deadline for submission of examination forms for its December Term End Exam 2020 with a late fee till February 4, 2021. A notice regarding the same is flashing on the official website- ignou.ac.in. Candidates can submit their forms online by following these steps
