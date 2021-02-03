IGNOU January 2021 Admission Process For ODL Courses Begins At Ignou.ac.in

IGNOU January 2021 Admissions: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday started the online application process for admissions to programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode for January 2021 session. Students who wish to take admission in any course in ODL mode can apply online via Samarth portal of IGNOU. They will have to visit the official website - https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ to apply for their desired course. The last date to apply is February 28.

"IGNOU has commenced the January 2021 Admission Cycle for programmes offered through Open and Distance Mode (ODL). Online Admission Portal: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in," reads the tweet by IGNOU.

How to apply:

Visit the Samart Portal of IGNOU - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

If you are a first-time applicant, click the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme.

Read the details of the programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc and download the Common Prospectus.

Click on the button 'NEW REGISTRATION' tab that appears in the applicant login area and fill in the required registration details.

Your username will be sent to you via e-mail and SMS.

Login using your ID, password and fill the application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

IGNOU December TEE form submission:

IGNOU has also extended the deadline for submission of examination forms for its December Term End Exam 2020 with a late fee till February 4, 2021. A notice regarding the same is flashing on the official website- ignou.ac.in. Candidates can submit their forms online by following these steps

How to submit December TEE form:

Visit the official website for IGNOU- ignou.ac.in

Click on the link that reads 'Term End Exam form' flashing on the home page

Key in your programme code, enrolment number

Select the mode of payment and login

Key in your details including date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code. Select the course codes

Submit the form and pay the examination fee

