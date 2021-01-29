IGNOU Admit Card Out; Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket For December TEE 2020

IGNOU has released the December TEE hall tickets on its website on January 29. Even though the official website is currently down and shut for maintenance, the candidates can download their IGNOU TEE hall ticket from the official website from January 29. The official website of IGNOU is at ignou.ac.in. As per IGNOU's previous datasheet, the admit cards/hall ticket was slated to be released 15 days before the exam. The officials have finally released the hall ticket link, which would be activated in a while. The IGNOU TEE exam would be held from February 8, 2021, and in two shifts.

ALSO READ| West Bengal Police Recruitment Begins For 9720 Posts, Applications Open Till February 20

IGNOU admit card

IGNOU TEE admit card needs to be downloaded well ahead of time. As the candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the hall tickets. A candidate should make sure that he/she has followed the below steps while downloading the hall ticket form university's website. IGNOU admit card 2020 December has been released for the IGNOU exam that is slated for February 8. IGNOU conducts exams for various diploma, degree, certificate, and doctoral courses in various fields along with management, education, and nursing courses.

ALSO READ| NBF Strongly Condemns Attempt At Pressurising IBF & BARC Management Against Republic

Steps for IGNOU admit card download & IGNOU hall ticket

This IGNOU exam admit card is only for those candidates who have registered and paid for their December TEE 2020 exam. The admit card won't be visible if your exam form registration is rejected for some reason.

For IGNOU admit card download, open TEE exam link that states "Link for Hall Ticket December 2020 Term End Examination" from IGNOU official website.

Enter enrollment number, name and date of birth and click Submit.

Select your program for which you have registered, choose your program from the drop-down list.

Click on submit button and download the admit card.

Your selected courses would be mentioned on the hall ticket. Double-check the admit card for any discrepancies. In case of any wrong information that might be printed on your hall ticket, contact your allotted test centre for any corrections before your exam.

Direct link - Click here

Image credits: IGNOU official website

ALSO READ| Arnab Goswami Fires Statement On NBA's Attempts To Pressurise BARC Against Republic

ALSO READ| Patwari Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For 1152 Patwari, Zilladar & Other Posts