IGNOU Admit Card Out; Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket For December TEE 2020

IGNOU has released the December TEE hall tickets on its website on January 29. Even though the official website is currently down and shut for maintenance, the candidates can download their IGNOU TEE hall ticket from the official website from January 29. The official website of IGNOU is at ignou.ac.in. As per IGNOU's previous datasheet, the admit cards/hall ticket was slated to be released 15 days before the exam. The officials have finally released the hall ticket link, which would be activated in a while. The IGNOU TEE exam would be held from February 8, 2021, and in two shifts.
IGNOU TEE admit card needs to be downloaded well ahead of time. As the candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the hall tickets. A candidate should make sure that he/she has followed the below steps while downloading the hall ticket form university's website. IGNOU admit card 2020 December has been released for the IGNOU exam that is slated for February 8. IGNOU conducts exams for various diploma, degree, certificate, and doctoral courses in various fields along with management, education, and nursing courses.
