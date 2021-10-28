IISER Admission 2021: Seat Allotment Result Released For SCB, KVPY Channels

IISER Admissions 2021: The seat allotment results have been announced by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs). This allotment result is for the students who would take admission into the BS-MS dual degree program through the state and central board (SCB) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channels. Candidates can check the IISER seat allotment result by visiting the official website - iiseradmission.in.

It must be noted that the SCB channel is for students who have qualified for the IISER aptitude test (IAT) 2021 and have applied for IISER admission. Whereas, the KVPY channel is for those students who qualified for the KVPY aptitude test. Students who have qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) can also apply for admission to IISER. Those students who are in the first 15,000 ranks can apply for admission up to November 3.

IISER Admissions 2021 | Official Notice

According to an official statement issued by IISERs, "In view of the current uncertainties in the board examinations, it has been decided that the eligibility criterion for admission to IISERs this year will stand at 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade for GEN/OBC/OBC-NCL and 55% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade for SC/ST/PWD in class XII or equivalent examination for candidates of science stream from all eligible boards," the statement read.

Those candidates who are selected in the first round will have to pay the seat allocation fee, while those candidates whose names are not on this round's list will be considered in the second list. The last date to pay fees for the SCB Channel is October 31. The last date for the KVPY channel is October 30, 2021.

IISER Seat Allotment Result 2021: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check seat allocation for KVPY and SCB channels, visit the official website- iiseradmission.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Go to Seat Allocation page to view ongoing seat allocation for KVPY and SCB channels".

Step 3: Now select the link that reads, "Link to view FIRST ROUND of Seat Allocations (KVPY & SCB).

Step 4: Enter credentials such as user ID and password and click on the Login button.

Step 5: Find your name by scrolling down.

Image: Shutterstock