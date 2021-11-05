IIT Bombay First Choice For JEE Advanced 2021 Toppers, IIT Delhi On Second; Check Details

IIT Bombay top choice for JEE Advanced Toppers: Results for IIT JEE Advanced 2021 were announced on October 15, 2021, and out of 10 toppers, 9 of them want admission into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay). The second choice for the topper is IIT Delhi. This year's All India Rank 1 scorer, Mridul Agarwal, topped the Joint Entrance Examination by securing 99.66% of the marks. He got 348 marks out of 600 in the examination. While speaking to the media person, Mridul mentioned that he aims to study Computer Science at IIT Bombay.

Dhananjay Raman, who secured AIR 2 in the JEE Advanced Examination 2021, also mentioned in an interview that he would like to study at IIT Bombay. Similarly, the All India Rank 3 scorer, who hails from Delhi, said in an interview that he wanted to study at IIT Bombay. According to the Times of India report, 43 out of 50 JEE Advanced Toppers want to move ahead with Powai College, and out of 100 JEE Advanced Toppers, over 50 students have an inclination towards IIT Bombay over other engineering institutes.

Earlier, in 2020, 64 toppers out of 100 secured admission to IIT Bombay, and the second preference of the students remained IIT Delhi. It is necessary to mention here that the top choices of JEE Advanced toppers have been IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Madras. However, several top scorers want to secure admission to IIT Kanpur, Kharagpur, and Hyderabad.

While speaking to TOI, the Director of IIT Bombay, Subhasis Chaudhuri, said that this year, 9 out of the 10 toppers decided to select IIT Bombay over other institutes. Chaudhuri told TOI, "As soon as one branch closed and the next opened, students picked IIT Bombay over the others."

Recently, in the QS Asia University Rankings 2022, the IIT Bombay also secured Rank 1 in India and stood 42nd in the overall list. The institute achieved a score of 71 out of 100. The list was then followed by IIT Delhi, which secured the second rank in India in the QS Asia University Rankings 2022.

Image: PTI/Representative Image