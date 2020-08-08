GATE 2021: IIT Bombay GATE 2021 Information Brochure Out, Registration Starts From Sept 14

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has recently released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE 2021, information brochure. It has revealed the details about GATE 2021 on its official website at www.gate.iitb.ac.in. So, interested and eligible candidates can check the GATE 2021 information brochure online for GATE notification 2021. We have mentioned further details about GATE exam that you must check. Read on:

GATE 2021 information brochure released

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay released the GATE 2021 information brochure on Friday, August 7, 2020. So, interested candidates can check details about the syllabus, pattern, and marking scheme, among other things, on its official website at www.gate.iitb.ac.in. Students can refer to the same for the latest updates about the GATE exam. Read more information from GATE notification 2021:

GATE 2021 details

According to the GATE 2021 information brochure on the official website, the GATE exam would be a Computer-based test or CPT. The GATE exam would take place on different dates in February 2021. As per GATE notification 2021, the authorities would conduct the papers from February 5 to 14, 2021. The GATE exam would happen in two sessions like forenoon and afternoon each day. But the mentioned dates are subject to change amid the COVID-19 crisis. Check out eligibility criteria, important dates for exam, and GATE 2021 registration:

GATE 2021 admit card

As per the GATE 2021 information brochure, applicants would be able to download and take a print out of the admit card for the GATE exam from January 8, 2020, onwards. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule of the GATE exam can change.

Eligibility for GATE 2021 registration

According to the GATE 2021 information brochure, the organising institute has relaxed the eligibility criteria for candidates. Those who are studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree program can apply for the GATE exam. Moreover, students who have already completed any government-approved degree in Engineering/ technology/ architecture/ science/ commerce/ arts are eligible for GATE 2021 registration.

GATE 2021 registration dates

The GATE 2021 registration process would begin on September 14, 2020. The end date for the same is September 30, 2020. Moreover, the GATE 2021 information brochure has revealed that the results would come out on March 22, 2021. For further details and updates, students can refer to GATE notification 2021.

