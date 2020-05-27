IIT Guwahati Students Develop Low-cost Devices To Disinfect Gloves, Masks Amidst COVID-19

Quick links:
In new research development news, IIT Guwahati students are the latest entries to have developed new low-cost devices to fight against the COVID-19 virus. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is currently in the news for having developed an innovative heat-based sanitizer box, disinfectant tunnel, foot-operated hand sanitisation system as well as low-cost face masks to fight against the coronavirus. Read on to know more about the details of this new development from IIT Guwahati students.
Groups of students, one each under Dr Uday Shanker Dixit, a reputed Professor from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dr Supradip Das, Assistant Professor, Department of Design, Dr Arun Chandra Borsaikia, Department of Civil Engineering (of an IIT Guwahati-incubated start-up), Mr Himujjall Sarmah, an Industrial Designer, and an alumnus of IIT Guwahati are some of the teams being credited for these new developments.
Several Institutes in India had come up with various new and innovative and low-cost measures to fight against COVID-19 during the lockdown. Recently the IIT Kanpur students had developed low-cost PPEs that is personal protection equipment, face shield/masks and even a ventilator prototype. While IIT Bombay made an app to monitor the COVID-19 quarantined people. IIT Delhi made COVID predicting dashboards as well as low-cost test kits amongst many other items.
