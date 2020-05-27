Amitabh Bachchan Is All Praises For The Trailer Of Ram Gopal Varma's Film ‘Coronavirus’

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently released the trailer of his upcoming film, Coronavirus. The film is based on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also viewed the trailer and an impressed Bachchan took to social media to express his views.

Amitabh Bachchan praises Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma’s latest film Coronavirus is based on the ongoing crisis. The film’s director has added some signature thriller bits into the trailer. The trailer is a portrayal of all the harm that this coronavirus could do to the human race.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan also viewed the trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s Coronavirus. He was all praise for the filmmaker’s new film. He even went on to call Ram Gopal Varma as “irrepressible”. Amitabh Bachchan has worked with Ram Gopal Varma on several critically acclaimed films like Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Sarkar 3, Rann, Nishabd and Department.

Amitabh Bachchan further wrote, “The irrepressible Ram Gopal Varma, 'Ramu' to many .. 'Sarkaaar' to me .. makes an entire film about a family in Lockdown, shot during Lockdown. Titled: CORONAVIRUS .. perhaps the first film to be made on the virus. This is the TRAILER”. The actor even attached the trailer of Coronavirus along with the tweet.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet here:

T 3544 - https://t.co/iO0Kftrxyy

The irrepressible Ram Gopal Varma, 'Ramu' to many .. 'Sarkaaar' to me .. makes an entire film about a family in Lockdown, shot during Lockdown ..

Titled : CORONAVIRUS .. perhaps the first film to be made on the virus ..

This be the TRAILER .. ✌️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2020

While sharing the trailer of Coronavirus, Ram Gopal Varma explained how the entire film has been shot during the lockdown period. The film is in Telugu and stars Srikanth Iyengar in the lead role. He plays the role of the man of the house. The trailer traces the story of how one cough can send chills down the spine and also, pose as a threat to other members of the household.

Ram Gopal Varma also wrote, “Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer. The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN. Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it’s GOD or CORONA”. He also attached the trailer of Coronavirus along with the tweet. Ram Gopal Varma also claimed in the trailer that this is the “World’s first film on Coronaavirus”.

Check out Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet here:

Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer..The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it’s GOD or CORONA @shreyaset https://t.co/fun1Ed36Sn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 26, 2020

