IIT Kanpur, Defence Ministry, DARPG, Sign MoU For Predictive Analysis Of Public Grievances

Ministry of Defence signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) to conduct the predictive analysis of public grievances using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques.

“The project is expected to help the MoD to identify the cause and nature of grievances and bring about systemic changes and policy interventions wherever required,” said the Defence Ministry in a statement.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. According to the ministry, both the ministers expressed satisfaction over the signing of MoU.

The DARPG, the nodal department of Government of India for policy initiatives on Public Grievances, is the custodian of data on web-based CPGRAMS portal. It will provide the data dump on the Public Grievances pertaining to Defence Ministry to IIT Kanpur to facilitate their analysis.

“The MoU envisages IIT Kanpur to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Techniques to conduct exploratory and predictive analysis of Public Grievances received on the web-based Centralized Public Grievances Redress & Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) pertaining to the MoD,” it added.

IIT Kanpur's involvement

IIT Kanpur has been involved in several projects to help the government with innovative solutions. The premier engineering college is also working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and its faculty from across engineering departments and the incubated companies of its Technology Business Incubator have been working to develop a rapidly scalable range of products and services for COVID-19 prevention, protection and management.

IIT Kanpur is also part of a group called Caring Indians that has gathered innovation enthusiasts from across the country to provide both technical and business mentoring through its alumni. They offered an integrated set of end to end industrially scalable and commercially viable solutions to deal with various challenges at every stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

