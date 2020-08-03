IIT Madras Develops Device Monitoring COVID-19 Patients, To Cost Between Rs 2,500-10,000

In a bid to develop a device that monitors COVID-19 patients, India's premier educational institute - IIT Madras has collaborated with a healthcare startup, HELYXON. The device is expected to help in monitoring critical COVID parameters which include temperature, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate and heart rate. The device is self-contained, portable, wireless and can be clipped on to a patient's finger and the data can then be streamed to a mobile phone or central monitoring system.

A key highlight of the device is that it is reusable and has a lifetime of over a year. The device can be used by the hospitals and doctors for patient management beyond COVID-19 as well. Issuing a statement about the same, IIT Madras said, "The device has already reached over 2,000 patients in public and private hospitals, and at homes, with another 5,000 devices in the pipeline. Production is being scaled up to meet the growing demand. Cost of the device ranges from Rs. 2,500 to 10,000 depending on the configuration and parameters."

IIT Madras to launch wrist band

Earlier, Muse Wearables - a startup incubated at the IIT Madras - had announced that it is set to launch a wearable wrist tracker to detect COVID-19 symptoms. The wrist-based tracker has sensors for skin temperature, heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) which can continuously track these body vitals remotely to help in early diagnosis of COVID-19 symptoms. The tracker is expected to be Bluetooth-enabled and can be connected to the mobile phone via an app - Muse Health App. The user vitals and activity data are stored in the phone as well as a remote server. Administrative access can also be provided for centralized monitoring of people in containment areas for COVID-19 symptoms.

The wearable is expected to be launched in August and can also get notifications from the government authorized Aarogya Setu app.

