IIT Kharagpur Convocation Latest Updates: PM Modi Shares 'Self-Three' Mantra With IITians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the students and faculty of IIT-Kharagpur on the occasion of its 66th convocation ceremony. PM Modi attended the convocation via video conferencing at 12:30 pm. Earlier, union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also addressed the students and congratulated the graduating students for their future. Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre are also present on the occasion.

Moreover, PM Modi also inaugurated Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur on the occasion. Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research is a super specialty hospital that has been set up by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur with support from the Union Ministry of Education.

PM Modi's IIT-Kharagpur Convocation address: Latest Updates here

12:56 pm: PM Modi also appreciated the innovation and active participation of the students of IIT- Kharagpur in the times of Covid. "Be it Internet of Things or Modern Construction Technology, IIT Kharagpur is doing a commendable job. Your software solutions are also useful in the fight against Corona. Now you have to work fast on the futuristic solutions of Health Tech," PM Modi told the students.

PM Modi also appreciated the innovation and active participation of the students of IIT- Kharagpur in the times of Covid. "Be it Internet of Things or Modern Construction Technology, IIT Kharagpur is doing a commendable job. Your software solutions are also useful in the fight against Corona. Now you have to work fast on the futuristic solutions of Health Tech," PM Modi told the students.

"The situation of 21st century India has also changed, needs and aspirations have also changed. Now IITs need to be taken to the next level by being Institutes of Indigenous Technologies, not just Indian Institutes of Technology," PM said.

PM Modi's mantra of 'Self-Three'

12:51 pm : PM Modi has shared three mantras for the IITians. "While moving forward in life, you will face many questions that will put you in dilemma. The answer to such questions is- "self-three"- Self-awareness, self-confidence, and selflessness. Know your potential, and work hard with self-confidence and selflessness, PM said.

"New Discoveries can save many lives, resources of the nation. Your innovation will solve many problems in the country. This will also give you commercial success," he added.

12:47 pm : As an engineer, a unique capability develops inside you and that is the ability to move things from patterns to patents. It means you have the vision to see subjects in more detail, PM Modi said.

12:45 pm: By leaving this campus, you not only have to start your new life, but you also have to create start-ups that will change the lives of crores of people in the country. So this degree, this medal which is in your hand, is a kind of aspiration letter of millions of hope, which you have to fulfill, PM Modi said.

12:36 pm: PM Modi has started his address to the graduating students of IIT- Kharagpur. "It is not only an important day for the graduating students, but also for the 130 crore Indians. People expect your contributions and leadership in the new ecosystem for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the innovation, corporate world, governance, and other fields," PM Modi told the students.

12:27 pm: PM Modi to address IIT Kharagpur 66th convocation shortly. He will also inaugurate Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research is a super specialty hospital at IIT- Kharagpur.

"The institute is inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister that the future of India will be shaped by investment in science and innovation and driven by its research talent. This hospital thus is a product of the fusion between technology and healthcare," an official statement reads.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)