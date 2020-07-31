IIT Madras' Course For Differently-abled Students Airs On State-run Swayam Prabha Channel

The online course developed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras in association with Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) to train teachers on teaching differently-abled students will now be available on state-run television channel Swayam Prabha, Tamil Nadu Education Ministry said. The course, titled 'remedial instructions for primary school children with specific difficulties' was earlier being offered online for free, but will now also be available on Education Ministry's television channel as well. As per reports, the course will be aired on the channel till August 4 and the schedule can be checked on its website 'swayamprabha.gov.in'.

The course that is being aired on the Prabha channel was developed so that differently-abled, such as dyslexic students can receive a better education from teachers. The course includes various modules, including an introduction about dyslexia and how the disease affects students. The Swayam Prabha is a group of 32 DTH channels devoted to telecasting of high-quality educational programs on a 24X7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite. Every day, the channel airs new content for at least four hours which are then repeated five more times in a day, allowing the students to choose the time of their convenience. The contents are provided by NPTEL, IITs, UGC, CEC, IGNOU, NCERT, and NIOS, the Swayam Prabha website says.

TV-based learning

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy on July 14 launched television-based learning for Class X students amid coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the lessons for Class X students will be aired on state-run television channel Kalvi, which will initially broadcast two-and-a-half hours of teaching programs during the weekdays. Kalvi in the Tamil language means 'Education' and the television channel is being promoted amid the coronavirus crisis to support alternate learning for students until schools are safe to reopen.

