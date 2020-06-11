NIRF Ranking 2020 List: IIT Madras Tops The NIRF Engineering Ranking. See List Here

NIRF ranking 2020 was released recently on its official website. According to the NIRF ranking 2020, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has secured the top rank in NIRF Engineering ranking for the fifth year in a row. The college has secured the top spot in the NIRF ranking 2020 list of best engineering colleges in India. The NIRF ranking 2020 was released by the Human Resource Development (HRD) minister. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has secured the second spot and is followed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on the third.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework releases the NIRF engineering ranking and ranking of other lists in around April. This year the NIRF ranking 2020 was delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic situation in India. This is the first time when the National Institutional Ranking Framework is released through the official twitter account of HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Here are the top 10 engineering colleges according to NIRF engineering college ranking.

NIRF Ranking 2020: Top 10 colleges according to NIRF engineering ranking

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Indian Institute of Technology Indore

The National Institutional Ranking Framework’s NIRF rankings started in the year 2016. The rankings are announced every year by the Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister. There are a total of 10 categories under which the ranking are announced. The categories are, overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, dental and law.

There is a set framework that outlines a methodology to rank institutions all over India. The ministry prepares the list on a fixed parameter that covers almost every area of the college’s qualities. The parameters for overall rankings are Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), Peer Perception.

How to check the NIRF engineering ranking

Go to the official website of NIRF, nirfindia.org

Click on the link “India Rankings 2020: Result”

Click on the engineering section to see NIRF engineering college ranking.

NIRF ranking 2020: See the full NIRF Engineering ranking HERE