IIT Patna Research Scholars Selected For Prime Minister's Research Fellowship

This year, the prestigious Prime Minister's Research Fellowship-2021 (PMRF) award has been bagged by the six research scholars of the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Patna. These researchers have received the award for their contribution to various innovative solutions in different sectors of the country. Launched in 2018-2019, the Prime Minister's Research Fellows scheme aims to enhance the quality of research in various higher education institutions across the country.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the PMRF scheme aims to, "recognize and reward scientists below the age of 55 years with an excellent track record and who have made significant scientific contributions in life sciences and biotechnology, including fundamental research, healthcare, agriculture, allied areas, and environmental sciences". Notably, the six candidates selected from IIT Patna have contributed to the fields of mathematics, mechanical engineering, computer science and engineering, and physics departments.

Prime Minister Research Fellowship

These fellowships can be awarded to eligible scholars who are pursuing doctoral study or researcher work at institutes including all IITs and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Science-Bengaluru (IISc), and Central Universities like the Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University and NITs.

Prime Minister Research Fellowship: Eligibility | Payscale | More details

Interested candidates can apply for this fellowship through two channels: Direct Entry Channel and Lateral Entry Channel, for the PMRF, when the academic year begins.

Those candidates who will get selected in the central government's fellowship program will receive a fellowship of Rs 70,000 per month for the 1st and 2nd year, Rs 75,000 per month and 3rd year, and Rs 80,000 per month in the 4th and 5th year.

Candidates will get a "research grant" of Rs 2 lakh per year to cover academic contingency expenses and travel expenses.

Image: Shutterstock