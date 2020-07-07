India Post GDS Recruitment: 442 Vacancies Available For GDS Jammu And Kashmir Recruitment

India Post has announced official notification for online applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in various vacancies. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and apply for the posts online at www.appost.in. The last date for doing the same is on or before August 5, 2020. Read on to know other details about the India Post GDS recruitment that you must check out.

India Post has reportedly conducted a recruitment drive for eligible candidates to fill 442 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak in Jammu and Kashmir circle. The online registration process for GDS Jammu and Kashmir recruitment began on July 6, 2020. However, before applying, there are certain things that interested candidates should keep in mind. Check out the criteria for selection.

Eligibility criteria for GDS recruitment

A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old as on July 6, 2020, for GDS Jammu and Kashmir recruitment. The upper age limit for ST or SC candidates will be five years. While for OBC and disabled applicants, it will be three and ten years, respectively.

An applicant should have passed class 10th from any recognised board of education for India Post GDS recruitment. So, the officials will prefer students who have passed class 10th in the first attempt.

Applicants for GDS Jammu and Kashmir recruitment must know the local language of the state.

The selection process for India Post GDS recruitment

The Jammu and Kashmir Postal Circle officials will select the candidates according to their academic merit for India Post vacancy.

Educational qualification for GDS Jammu and Kashmir recruitment

Candidates who are interested in applying to GDS Jammu and Kashmir recruitment should have a particular educational qualification to fulfill the criteria. They must have completed the 10th class with passing marks in Mathematics, the local language, and English. Moreover, they also need to have a computer training certificate for India Post GDS recruitment.

Application fees for GDS recruitment

Application fees for OC/ OBC/ EWS Male/ Trans-man for GDS Jammu and Kashmir recruitment will be ₹100.

On the other hand, there will be no fees for Female/ PWD/ Trans-woman.

GDS recruitment online application form

Steps for candidates to fill the Jammu and Kashmir GDS online application form. Check them below:

Interested candidates need to refer to the official website, which is www.appost.in

It will lead them to the Indian Postal Department home page

Applicants need to check the India Post GDS recruitment process and download the official Jammu and Kashmir Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 notification

All the necessary details about GDS Jammu and Kashmir recruitment will appear on the screen

Candidates then need to fill the online application form and verify all the details

They have to pay the application fees before clicking on the submit button

Applicants can download the form and take a print out of the same for future reference.

