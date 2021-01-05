Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited Under NCC Special Entry Scheme (M & F)

Latest Indian Army notification invites candidates to apply under the NCC special entry scheme for recruitment into the 49th course (April 2021) Short Service Commission (both Men and Women). The application process for the NCC special entry requirement 2021 has already begun and would end on January 28, 2021. Read to know more about Indian army recruitment 2021 details.

Indian army recruitment 2021

The total number of posts to be filled are 55.

Where NCC Men category has 50 vacancies, out of which 45 are for General category and 5 for the wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only.

NCC Women category has 5 vacancies to be filled, out of which 4 posts are for General category and 1 for the wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only.

Applications would only be accepted through the official website at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can click on 'Officer Entry Application/Login' and register to apply for the posts.

Candidates should note that they can appear for only one of the SSB interview. Either for SSC (NT)-113 Course (Apr 2021) /SSC (NT) (Women)-27 Course (Apr 2021) as a CDSE candidate OR as an NCC (Spl) Entry-49 Course (Apr 2021).

Image credits: join Indian army website

Educational qualification & age limit for Indian Army jobs (NCC Special Entry 2021)

For NCC 'C,' Certificate Holders - Candidates applying from this category should have a degree from a recognised category. They must have an aggregate of minimum 50% marks in their degree course. Candidates studying in the final year can also apply for the same if they have a 50% aggregate score in the first 2/3 years of their degree course.

For Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel - Candidates need a degree from a recognised university. Or they must have an aggregate of minimum 50% marks in their degree course.

Direct link for the complete official notification - Click here

Age limit for NCC candidates, including wards of Battle Casualties, is 19 to 25 years as on January 1, 2021 (candidates' birthdate should not be earlier than January 2, 1996, and not later than January 1 2002).

