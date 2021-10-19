IndiGo CEO Warns Candidates Against Fake Job Offers; Issues Statement

Almost everyone on the internet must have come across stories related to lucrative job offers that later turned out to be scams. On Tuesday, IndiGo airlines alerted candidates to stay away from fake job offers, which were doing rounds these days in the name of the airline's employees and demand hefty amounts in exchange for interviews, jobs, or training.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta stated in an official statement that, "IndiGo, through its creatives on anti-fake jobs campaign across social media and websites, is raising awareness of how certain people claiming to represent IndiGo are misusing the brand name and the names of IndiGo employees, demanding money in exchange for interviews, jobs, or training," the statement read.

He also highlighted the fact that "IndiGo airline does not charge any money for conducting interviews, providing jobs, or imparting training," and strictly advised reporting the matter to the police if someone offers a job in exchange for money. Notably, the airline company is also taking appropriate actions against the cases and is spreading awareness to safeguard more and more people.

Dutta pointed out the impact of these practices on the brand name and their effect on other companies. He said, "We believe that as the market leader, it is our responsibility to identify and control such malpractices that not just impact IndiGo but also other companies in the sector." He further informed "We have been working in close collaboration with the law enforcement department to identify these offenders with success in the past. We hope to put an end to this menace with support from the police department and awareness amongst people," he added.

Image: PTI