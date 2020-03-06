Intel Signs MoU With CBSE To Empower 1 Lakh Students In Artificial Intelligence

With an aim to digitally empower nearly one lakh students, tech giant Intel and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday that outlines initiatives geared towards increasing the pace of Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration in India's education system.

Initiatives include the roll-out of an AI curriculum framework for grades VIII, IX, and X for 22,000 schools, with an aim to empower one lakh student within 2020, Intel said in a statement. The curriculum is based on ''Intel AI For Youth'', which is an immersive, hands-on learning programme using experiential methodologies covering both social and technological skills, the statement added.

READ | US Scientists Discover New Antibiotic Using Artificial Intelligence

Host of initiatives

Among other initiatives, the programme includes setting up focused AI Skills Labs, co-development and roll-out of an AI curriculum for students and creating AI-readiness by skilling facilitators across CBSE schools. The MoU also stated that Intel, along with CBSE will soon be launching a ''National AI Olympiad'' to motivate young students to showcase their "meaningful social impact solutions as evidence of achievement".

READ | Finland Offers Crash Course In Artificial Intelligence To EU

Collaboration with CBSE a 'meaningful step'

Speaking on the matter, a senior Intel India executive, Shweta Khurana, said the company's collaboration with CBSE is a "meaningful step" towards enabling the country's youth to become digitally-empowered. She held that AI can be effectively utilised to solve pressing local and global challenges. Khurana added that Artificial Intelligence will continue to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future and further economic growth.

READ | Intel Quarantines Bengaluru Employee Amid 'potential Exposure' To Coronavirus; Lists Steps

Huge potential for AI

Intel says that as per its estimates, AI in all its applications is predicted to contribute US$15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. India's own AI strategy identified artificial intelligence as an opportunity and solution provider for inclusive economic growth and social development.

The comprehensive programme called ''Intel AI For Youth'' programme was piloted with eight schools, training youth to create AI projects focused on social impact in 2019, with the aim to empower 1,00,000 students with AI-readiness skills in 2020. "Our collaboration with Intel has helped us empower the youth with AI skills in an inclusive way and we hope to take this journey ahead in a big way in the coming years," Biswajit Saha, Director, Skill Education and Training, CBSE was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from agencies) (Image credit: Twitter/@Ai4Youth)

READ | 'Magnificent': Footage Of 1911 New York City Created Using Artificial Intelligence