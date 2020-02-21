US scientists discover new antibiotic using artificial intelligence

Researchers in the US recently used an artificial intelligence algorithm to identify a new powerful antibiotic compound which was capable of killing many of the world's most problematic disease-causing bacteria. The study published on Thursday in the journal Cell stated that a molecule called halicin was able to kill many diseases that are even resistant treatment like Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

Research was conducted on rats

The study showed that halicin could clear infections and kill some strains that are resistant to all other antibiotics discovered. In a research that was conducted on two mouse models, scientists in MIT created a machine-learning computer model. The purpose of the computer algorithm was to look at chemical features that make a molecule effective in killing bacteria E.coli.

The algorithm was tested on approximately 6,000 different compounds. At the end of the tests, the researchers found a molecule, Halicin that had a different chemical structure from all existing drugs that were predicted to have strong antibacterial activity. In a separate study, the researchers found that E.Coli did not develop any resistance to halicin during the 30 day treatment period. Following the discovery, the scientists are now working with pharmaceutical companies for further development of the drug.

Meanwhile, Researchers in the United States are also working with a pharmaceutical company to develop a treatment for coronavirus, officials said. The official added that new treatment will be developed using a class of drug that boosted survival rates among Ebola patients. According to reports, both the Department of Health and Human Services and Regeneron will develop monoclonal antibodies to fight the infection, a different line of treatment to the antiretrovirals and flu drugs that have also emerged as possible defences against the disease.

Rick Bright, an official HHS said that emerging infectious diseases can present serious threats to their nation's health security. He added that working as public-private partners that they have with Regeneron since 2014, they can move rapidly to respond to new global health threats.

