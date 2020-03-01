'Magnificent': Footage Of 1911 New York City Created Using Artificial Intelligence

A video which is currently doing rounds on internet, dubbed as 'A Trip Through New York City', reveals how life was like for New Yorkers nearly 100 years ago. According to the reports, the footage was originally captured by a Swedish film production company Svenska Biografteatern which includes tourist hotspots like the Statue of Liberty and Fifth Avenue. The updated footage of the video was shared by YouTuber Denis Shiryaev on his account. The video was shared with a caption, "Restored with neural networks 1911 New York footage taken by the Swedish company Svenska Biografteatern on a trip to America".

READ: New York Based Books Which One Should Read To Understand The City

AI algorithms used to enhance clarity

As per the reports, the neural network-powered AI algorithms were used to enhance the footage so that all the images appear clearer, sharper, brighter and coloured. The technologies like this is freely available online including Topaz Labs' Gigapixel AI and DAIN. DAIN plays a vital role in enhancing the frame rates of older footage which makes it appear smoother. New York-based Museum, Modern Art first released the video back in 2018.

According to the reports, it was originally filmed just three years before the outbreak of World War 1 and shows everyday life in the famous American city. The 1911 footage of the city looked very different with fewer cars, horse and carts still racing across the streets. The footage also shows 1910's fashion with men in long jackets and women in long dresses. People can be seen wearing hat on the streets. One of the most important things about the footage is that it shows a a much calmer and far less busy New York as compared to today.

READ: Leap Day Events In New York That Will Make Your February 29 Memorable

'This is magnificent'

A user commented, "I've never seen so many people wearing so many suits in my life". The second user wrote, "This is magnificent". The third user added, "Did a single face that stared into that camera lens know many people from the year 2020 were watching them?". Another user wrote, "0:35 the chances of this man to expect someone watching him on samsung phone in high definition somewhere from India are none. Not even the realm of imagination in his mind had the reach to picture this scene. Just think about it. What we see and experience are so different from this guy. Both are same life but still one life has so many faces."

READ: New York Lottery Numbers For Feb 26, 2020: New York Lottery Results Announced For Today

READ: Celeb-studded Neighbourhoods In New York Where Most Celebrities Reside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.