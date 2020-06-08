IOCL Recruitment 2020: 404 Vacancies Available And Application Deadline Extended

Like many other recruitment drives, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The online application process was supposed to have started on the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) official website on March 21, 2020. However, the date was extended to May 29, 2020, due to the pandemic. Now the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has extended the application date for one last time.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited recruitment drive gives a final date for Apprentices recruitment

While the application process was supposed to have ended on May 29, 2020, due to the lockdown extension, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has delayed the final date to June 18, 2020. So any candidate interested for the post of Technical or Non-Technical Apprentice will have to apply for the job on the official website by June 18. Once the application process ends, admit cards will be allotted to candidates by June 22, 2020.

The official dates for the recruitment examinations have not yet released. All dates will be announced by the time the applicants get their admit cards. Any candidate eligible for the job must apply online for IOCL Apprentices recruitment on the IOCL official website, iocl.com.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) currently has 404 vacancies for the Technical and Non- Technical Apprentice posts. According to the official website, any eligible candidate can apply for the post as long as they are between 18 to 24 years of age. The upper age limit will be relaxed for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates based on the Govt. guidelines provided.

Selection of candidates will be completely based on merit. The entire selection process will depend on marks obtained by them in the written test (Duration 90 Minutes) and the personal interview after the exam. The written tests for Technical and Non- Technical Apprentice posts will have 100 questions.

Each question will be objective type and four multiple-choice options will be provided. Candidates need to select the correct answer to earn marks. More details about the exams can be found on the IOCL official website.

