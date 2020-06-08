TS SSC Exams Further Postponed Due To Coronavirus, Announces Education Minister

Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy recently announced that the TS SSC exams have been postponed again for students across the state. She also stated that they will approach the chief minister with a plan and will decide on when and how to conduct the exams. The exams were scheduled to be conducted from June 8 to July 5, 2020.

TS SSC news and updates

The Telangana High Court previously said that SSC exams cannot be conducted in the GHMC area. The court mentioned that Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Ranga Reddy districts are identified as Coronavirus hotspots; therefore, the exams cannot be held in the GHMC area. Furthermore, the court mentioned that TS SSC exams in the rest of the state can be conducted with precautions.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy also added that the results were expected to be announced by June second week and the evaluation process was started from May 12, 2020, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the exams are further postponed. The next hearing has been adjourned to June 19, 2020.

After the postponement of the examinations by Telangana court's order, the government sought to steady the boat by making additional safety arrangements. Only three papers of the SSC examinations were held when the lockdown was announced, out of which eight papers remain, including subjects like English, mathematics, and science.

What if students miss the exams?

Students who miss the exams will be allowed to write the supplementary exams that are likely to be held in August or September. The court stated that the government should take a decision in respect of the students whose parents do not want to send them out for exams due to the COVID-19 fear.

As per reports, more than 5 lakh students applied to appear for the SSC examination this year, while 9 lakh students registered for the intermediate first-year and second-year examinations.

Telangana students want the exams to be cancelled

Recently, Telangana students also demanded cancellation of exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hashtag "Cancel TS Exams Promote Students" was also trending on Twitter. There were thousands of students and parents who took to Twitter asking Telangana government for the cancellation of exams.

#CancelTSExamsPromoteStudents@PrakashJavdekar @JNTUHTSJAC

Honourable minister, As a parent of final year https://t.co/y9ZDSVPS85 student. Jntuh, Hyderabad, many areas are under containment zones,cases increasing request good selves to cancel 2nd semester final exams — Gajula Bakthavatchala Rao (@GajulaBakthava1) June 6, 2020

Exams are important but not more than our lives.A life is important before all the other things @KTRTRS @BabuNuvuBtechAh #CancelTSExamsPromoteStudents — Akshitha Rao (@AkshithaRao5) June 4, 2020

I think so life's are more important than exams in this crucial time😷

So please understand our situation and cancel the exams @KTRTRS @ysjagan

.#CancelAPExamsPromoteStudents #cancelTSexamspromotestudents — Shyamanth💙 (@Shyamanth10) June 4, 2020

