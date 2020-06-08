Medical Exams In Maharashtra To Be Conducted From July 15: Maha Minister

Maharashtra Universities declared the cancellation of the final year exams, but the medical exams are slated to be conducted from July 15 to July 27. The time table for the theory as well as the practical exams are now released online on the MUHS website. The MCI board of governors recently instructed the medical colleges to conduct all final-year undergraduate and postgraduate examinations by June 30. Read on to know how to check the time tables of the medical exams.

MUHS website: How to check Maharashtra medical exams timetable

The varsity controller, Ajit Pathak mentioned that the real reason that the university is conducting final exams is for the students to pass out and start internships at different hospitals as well as serve as COVID warriors in different locations.

Go to the official website at https://www.muhs.ac.in/

Click on the link stating "Examination: Summer-2020 Theory Examination time table".

Candidates can check their results directly from here.

Image courtesy: MUHS website

Amit Deshmukh on medical exams

State Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh released an official statement clarifying about the decision of conducting the UG and PG exams of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS). He said that the decision to conduct exams was taken after discussing it with the higher medical bodies of the state.

ALSO READ| Maha: MUHS Final Year Exams Between July 15-27

ALSO READ| RUHS Medical Officer Recruitment: 2000 Posts Vacant For Rajasthan Govt. MO Posts

Maharashtra medical exam updates

Maharashtra has more than 3,000 post-graduate medical students.

The theory examinations are slated to be conducted between July 15 and July 27. The timetable is already put up on the official MUHS website.

Earlier Amit Deshmukh had said that if in any case the exams could not be held between July 15 to August 15 due to the COVID situation, then it would be conducted between August 16 and September 15.

In case the exams cannot be held through offline modes, then the MUHS will ask guidance from the Central Medical Council to conduct the exams online.

As of yesterday, June 7, more than 900 final-year PG medical students from 15 medical colleges have written a plea to the Medical Council of India (MCI), to the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) as well as to the Governor B.S. Koshyari asking for the cancellation of the summer exams.

ALSO READ| CBSE Board Exams Can Be Conducted In Maharashtra, Say Central Officials After Meeting

ALSO READ| NIT Warangal Exams Evaluation Details And Marking Scheme After Cancellation Of Exams

Promo Image courtesy: Canva