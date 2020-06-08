Medical Exams In Maharashtra To Be Conducted From July 15: Maha Minister

Quick links:
Maharashtra Universities declared the cancellation of the final year exams, but the medical exams are slated to be conducted from July 15 to July 27. The time table for the theory as well as the practical exams are now released online on the MUHS website. The MCI board of governors recently instructed the medical colleges to conduct all final-year undergraduate and postgraduate examinations by June 30. Read on to know how to check the time tables of the medical exams.
The varsity controller, Ajit Pathak mentioned that the real reason that the university is conducting final exams is for the students to pass out and start internships at different hospitals as well as serve as COVID warriors in different locations.
State Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh released an official statement clarifying about the decision of conducting the UG and PG exams of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS). He said that the decision to conduct exams was taken after discussing it with the higher medical bodies of the state.
