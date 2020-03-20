Is GUJCET 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak? Find Updates Here

As a precautionary move by the authorities, the GUJCET 2020 is postponed until further notice. The move comes after several cases of Coronavirus were tested positive in the country. GUJCET postponed due to Coronavirus as the accumulation of a large number of people at the examination centres would have proved to be a danger to vulnerable people. The GUJCET exam will be conducted at a later date according to the next notice of the state government of Gujarat.

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases around the country soars to at least 180 on March 20, 2020. The pandemic declared by the World Health Organisation is making authorities take safe plans and actions. Thus, GUJCET postponed due to the deadly virus as per the notice released by the administration.

GUJCET 2020 postponed until further notice

The government of India has ordered the closure of schools, institutions, malls and more until March 31 to further curb the virus from spreading, thus GUJCET 2020 postponed as it was earlier declared to be held on March 31, 2020. The results were expected in mid-May, 2020.

However, the Gujarat Common Entrance Test or the GUJCET exam will have a similar pattern and portion of the exams at a later date. According to multiple reports, the GUJCET exam will now be held only after April 15, 2020.

Some important dates as per GUJCET exams

GUJCET exam was earlier scheduled on March 31, 2020

GUJCET exam forms were available between January 21, 2020, to February 15, 2020.

The GUJCET exam admit cards were supposed to be released to the form holders on March 17.

Date of Admit Card release is yet to be announced.

Stay updated about the development of the GUJCET 2020 postponed events on the government's official site.

