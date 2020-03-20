Countries In The World That Are AFFECTED By Coronavirus; See The Detailed World Map

Many countries in the world are affected by COVID-19 and the situation is now declared as a world pandemic by WHO. Many countries are thus taking precautionary measures to avoid the spread of this virus. Few countries have been locked down and many countries have been declared as Stage 3 coronavirus countries. Read on for detailed information about these countries.

Lockdown countries

According to the latest data, around 3426 people affected from CoVID-19 have died across European Union and the UK. This has caused the continent to be declared as the "epicentre of the epidemic" by the WHO. Four countries are now in a complete lockdown that includes European union member states of Italy, Spain, France and Belgium. Other countries that are observing maximum travel restrictions include China, Denmark, El Salvador, Ireland, New Zealand, and Poland.

Stage 3 coronavirus countries

Stage 3 coronavirus countries refer to the countries that are termed as the highest warning level issued, where all the non-essential travel is strictly ordered to be avoided. The warning was issued for the countries with the maximum virus spreading rate. This includes avoiding cruise travel as well. Stage 3 marked countries include -

China,

South Korea,

Iran,

Malaysia,

The United Kingdom,

Ireland,

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City)

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC advisories as of March 18)

Countries in the world affected by the Coronavirus

COVID-19 has reportedly spread to 180 countries around the world including 1 international conveyance (i.e. the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan). Take a look at the number of people affected in the countries all over the globe according to the data source from WHO, the reports show the number of people affected in each country.

Image courtesy: WHO, Esri (Data depict the numbers till March 19 as reflected on the WHO website)

Coronavirus affected countries

Here are the latest reports as sourced from Bing/ Covidtracker on March 20.

How to identify the symptoms of Coronavirus?

Coronavirus affected people can observe respiratory symptoms which range from the common cold to more severe diseases including SARS and MERS. Mild Symptoms include fever, fatigue, and dry cough. Some even experience body ache, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea. WHO reports that about 80% of people recover from the disease. WHO says that older patients who have underlying issues of BP, diabetes, cardiovascular issues are more likely to develop serious illness from COVID-19. The severe symptoms include difficulty in breathing and sometimes pneumonia as well. However, people with fever, cough and breathing issues are advised to go for a check-up.

How to use masks?

Read on to know how one should use a mask appropriately, as directed by WHO.

Image courtesy: WHO

Basic safety measures for Coronavirus

Image courtesy: WHO

Coronavirus update: Latest update of March 20

Confirmed Cases- 245,630

Active cases - 147,145

Recovered cases - 88,437

Fatal cases - 10,048

