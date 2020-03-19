Uniraj Exam Postponed Due To Coronavirus? Rajasthan University Takes Precautionary Steps

Uniraj exam refers to the University of Rajasthan which has many colleges under its supervision. The candidates appearing for graduation, post-graduation, and all the other courses have to wait for the announcement of the exam dates. All the exams that were slated to be conducted between March 19 and March 31 are now on hold as a precautionary measure to contain the situation of coronavirus infection in the country. The government has asked people to avoid all sorts of social gatherings in larger groups so as to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Is Rajasthan University exam postponed?

Yes, all the colleges that come under Rajasthan University have postponed their exams from March 19 to March 31 according to government instructions. According to the advisory team of the government, all the school, colleges, gym, theatres, coaching centres will be closed until March 31, 2020. For further instructions, you can read the full notification declared by the University of Rajasthan.

Uniraj notification with regards to coronavirus news

Due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Rajasthan government has ordered all the colleges to be shut down between March 19 and March 31. All the exams that were slated to be conducted within this period are thus kept on hold and the new details of the exams would be shared on the official website soon.

Image courtesy: University of Rajasthan website

Image courtesy: University of Rajasthan website

Uniraj admit card

The Uniraj admit card 2020 was recently released for Practical Exam & Non-College students which could be downloaded from their official website– www.univraj.org. Although according to the current changes in the exam schedule, there is still no notification about the changed dates of exam and their respective admit cards.

Image courtesy: University of Rajasthan website

