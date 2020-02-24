Uniraj Admit Card 2020: Steps And Details On How To Download Uniraj Admit Card

Uniraj is the common short form used for the University of Rajasthan and its officials have finally let out the Uniraj admit card 2020. The Uniraj admit card 2020 has been released for Practical Exam & Non- College students on their official website. Uniraj admit card 2020 for regular and ex-students will be released anytime soon as there have been no official announcements for the same. The applicants can get their Uniraj Admit Card 2020 for BA, B.Sc, BBA, MA, M.Sc by downloading it from Uniraj’s official website– www.univraj.org. Here is some of the additional information required to download Uniraj admit card 2020.

Steps for Uniraj admit card download

Log on to the official website of the University Of Rajasthan that is uniraj.org. Click on the tab “Theory Exam Admit Card 2020“ which will be on the website’s homepage Select the programme for which you are downloading the Uniraj admit card 2020 Choose from UG / PG / PROF from the drop-down menu. Select the Class or Faculty by clicking the “Select Class/ Faculty Type“. Click “Proceed” A new page will appear which will have a number of options to choose from (By Form No, By Roll No or By General Detail). Put the number which you have clicked and Click on the “Submit” button. The Uniraj Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen. Click the download the Rajasthan University Admit Card 2020

Details on Uniraj admit card 2020

Name of the Exam

Conducting Authority

Roll Number

Enrollment Number

Gender

Theory Exam Centre Name

Candidate’s Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s NAme

Category

Form No

Examination Programme for Subjects Offered

List of Subjects

Exam Dates

Full Signature of Candidate

Full Signature of Superintendent

Controller of Examiner Name & Signature

Important Notes

