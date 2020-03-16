Three People From Rajasthan Are Now Coronavirus-free: Health Ministry

In a sign of good news amid the Coronavirus outbreak, three patients from Rajasthan are now declared COVID-19 free, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. India has so far reported 110 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of cases, 32, followed by Kerala reporting 22 while two people have died.

PM Modi announces COVID-19 Emergency fund

Taking initiative to battle the pandemic Coronavirus, PM Narendra Modi announced setting up a common 'COVID-19 emergency fund' and pledged $10 million as India's contribution to it, while addressing a SAARC conference to battle COVID-19. "I propose we create a COVID-19 emergency fund. This could be based on a voluntary contribution for all of us. India can start with an initial offer of USD 10 million and any one of us can use this fund for battling COVID19. We are assembling a Rapid action team of doctors in India along with testing kits to be on standby at your disposal if required," he said.

Pandemic scare

The novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 5,830 lives across the world and has infected over 1,56,700 people globally as of March 15. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Last week, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a pandemic and asked national governments to put up a coordinated and more aggressive response to halt the virus' expansion.

