ISC Results 2020 Date And Time: How To Check ISC Results Online & Via SMS?

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE has released the date and time for ICSE, ISC results for class 10th and 12th students. The board would announce the same on July 10, 2020, Friday at 3 pm. After the declaration, ICS results would be available on the official website www.cisce.org. Students can also check results on third-party websites and SMS. Here is how candidates can check their marks.
According to the official notification released by the board, ISC result will be out at 3 pm. So, the officials will activate the link for checking the same by then. Till that time, students need to keep their roll number and login credentials handy to avoid hustle at the end moment. Here are steps for candidates to check their ISC results on the CISCE website.
According to reports, students would be able to access the ISC 2020 result on the Careers portal on the CISCE website. They would need to use the principal’s login. In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, students have been asked not to go to their respective schools for checking their results. The officials would make them available online on www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.
This year ICSE, ISC was to take place from February 27, 2020, and end on March 30, 3030 for class 10th students. For 12th standard, it was to conduct exams between February 3, 2020, and March 31, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the officials had to reschedule some of the papers. Later on, the board reportedly canceled the pending exams.
