ISC Results 2020 Date And Time: How To Check ISC Results Online & Via SMS?

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE has released the date and time for ICSE, ISC results for class 10th and 12th students. The board would announce the same on July 10, 2020, Friday at 3 pm. After the declaration, ICS results would be available on the official website www.cisce.org. Students can also check results on third-party websites and SMS. Here is how candidates can check their marks.

ISC results time

According to the official notification released by the board, ISC result will be out at 3 pm. So, the officials will activate the link for checking the same by then. Till that time, students need to keep their roll number and login credentials handy to avoid hustle at the end moment. Here are steps for candidates to check their ISC results on the CISCE website.

According to reports, students would be able to access the ISC 2020 result on the Careers portal on the CISCE website. They would need to use the principal’s login. In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, students have been asked not to go to their respective schools for checking their results. The officials would make them available online on www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

How to see ISC results online on the official website:

Students need to visit the official website of CISCE for ISC 2020 results

On the homepage, they need to select the course ICSE or ISC

Students have to enter their UID, Index number, and captcha available on the screen, before clicking on the result

ISC results will appear on the screen

Students can download their ISC 2020 results and take a print out for future reference.

How to check ISC results through SMS

For receiving their ISC results through SMS, students need to type their Unique Identification Number in the new message box. It will look like ICSE 1234567 (7-digits UID). Now, they have to send it to 09248082883. The results will appear on their screens.

How to download ICSE, ISC results through the Career portal

ISC results: About the exams

This year ICSE, ISC was to take place from February 27, 2020, and end on March 30, 3030 for class 10th students. For 12th standard, it was to conduct exams between February 3, 2020, and March 31, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the officials had to reschedule some of the papers. Later on, the board reportedly canceled the pending exams.

