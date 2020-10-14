ISRO Recruitment: Applications Open For 55 Posts In ISRO SAC Recruitment Till October 15

The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has invited online applications in its ISRO recruitment. The ISRO jobs on offer here are for a total of 55 vacancies. These vacancies of ISRO SAC are for posts of Scientist, Engineer, Technical Assistant, and technician in the Space Application Centre in Ahmedabad. All the interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the Space Application Centre, SAC at sac.gov.in and do ISRO SAC recruitment apply online. The candidates can apply online for these posts till October 15, 2020, ie. tomorrow. For all the people who are curious to know about the ISRO recruitment for 55 posts, here is everything you need to know about it.
The official website for ISRO recruitment has mentioned that the candidates can apply only till 5 PM tomorrow on the website. The website read as, “Site will be open from 0900 hours on 14th Mar, 2020 till 17:00 hrs of 15th October,2020” It was also mentioned that the written test of ISRO recruitment has been postponed indefinitely and the new dates will be announced soon. The ISRO recruitment advertisement was released in March this year and the last date has been extended till October 15. The interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply at the earliest as only one day is left in the application window. Here is a look at the details of ISRO SAC vacancy.
