ISRO Recruitment Yuvika 2020: All You Need To Know About The Online Registration

Indian Space Research Organization has now extended the last date to register for the ISRO Recruitment Yuvika 2020 Programme. This decision taken by ISRO was reportedly fueled by the need for greater participation. The last date of registration has been reportedly extended by 10 days.

Interested candidates can register for the programme on - https://yuvika.isro.gov.in/yuvika/. The registration process began on February 3, 2020, and the candidates were asked to start applying by 6 pm on February 24, 2020. But those who have now missed out on the registration process need not worry as ISRO has extended it by 10 days.

ISRO thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words on the recruitment programme

ISRO also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while announcing the extension date for the recruitment programme. They thanked him for his motivational words on Yuva Vigyani Karyakram which is also known as the Yuvika Programme. Prime Minister Modi was all praise for the recruitment programme in the latest Mann Ki Baath section. Check out ISRO's tweet.

Thank you very much Sir for your kind words and encouragement. We are honoured and grateful for your constant support for the #YUVIKA2020. In order to have greater participation, we would like to extend the date for registration by 10 dayshttps://t.co/LtLgvUvFsH@narendramodi — ISRO (@isro) February 23, 2020

ISRO has also unveiled a caution notice

The ISRO Recruitment Yuvika 2020 Programme is aimed towards recruiting young minds and imparting knowledge to them about the latest space technology, applications as well as space science. ISRO will reportedly be choosing students from each of the state and the union territories. These recruits will not only be recruited and trained by ISRO scientists but they will also be given access to the agency's laboratories. However, ISRO has also released a caution notice on its official website to alert the job aspirants of some fraudulent offers of appointment for the post of 'Trainee' or a 'Scientist' which is being given from behalf of the universities. The notice asked the job aspirants to be careful of these fake offers and stated that the requirements will only be notified from the official website of ISRO.

