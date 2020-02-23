PM Modi Lauds ISRO For Creating Facility For Children, Launching 'Young Scientist Program'

PM Modi while addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' lauded the new facility launched by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) exclusively for children for viewing space activities. The ISRO facility at Sriharikota was inaugurated by ISRO to give young children a platform and space for viewing rocket launchings.

PM Modi also spoke about the ISRO Yuvika programme aimed at imparting "basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications" which was launched to arouse youngster's interests in Space activities.

"Children, youth in India are increasingly taking a keen interest in Science and Technology. When I was in Bengaluru during Chandrayan-2, I witnessed immense enthusiasm and fervour on part of children present there. To give a fillip to the enthusiasm in children and young people, ISRO launched a facility to sit, watch rocket launching at Sriharikota. The online booking is also possible through a link provided on ISRO's website," said PM Modi.

ISRO's 'Yuva Vigyani Karyakram'

ISRO in 2019 launched a special programme for School Children called "Young Scientist Programme" or "Yuva Vigyani Karyakram". In May 2020, the second session of the programme will be scheduled. While speaking about the Yuvika programme 'Yuvika' is an acronym for Yuva Vigyani Karyakram and was designed along the Modi government's vision of 'Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan."

"In this programme, students after their exams during their holidays, visit different centres of ISRO and learn about Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications. If you wish to be participant of this training, you can register by visiting the website of Yuvika linked to that ISRO," P Modi said.

The programme is held during the summer holidays and has a duration of two weeks from May 11 to May 22. The two-week schedule includes talks, experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions.

(With Agency Inputs)