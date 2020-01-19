J&K Govt Sets Up 25 Smart Schools In Srinagar, Calls It 'New Year Gift'

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday, January 19, announced the setting up of 25 smart schools in Srinagar. Taking to Twitter, District Magistrate/Development Commissioner in Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary called it a 'New Year gift' for Srinagar.

The Srinagar Administration had announced the implementation of the 'Smart Schools' project on September 19, last year. The project aimed at transforming government schools in the district into vibrant and competitive institutions of learning equipped with the most modern facilities. The process had started with the development of 25 modern schools.

Belated though, here is the new year gift for Srinagar. After months of hard work, our 25 smart schools are ready to offer students and parents the best. Let’s make it great 👍 #SmartCity pic.twitter.com/AEvg3Pjy3d — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) January 19, 2020

Candidates in Srinagar appear for NEET, JEE exams

On January 10, 2,700 candidates appeared for two national-level entrance examinations at Srinagar centres. These include 2,135 candidates who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main held between January 6 and January 9 this year.

These also include 565 candidates who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET PG held on January 5. The two entrance exams were held at 14 centres put together set up at different locations.

Kashmir to get back internet connectivity

After almost five months of suspending internet, the Centre is now restoring the internet services 'selectively' in the Union Territory. The Principal Secretary of Planning and Development, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal, on Saturday, announced that the voice and SMS facilities on the prepaid services will be functional throughout the UT.

However, the access to internet services will still be limited as the people of J&K will only be able to access 2G data on postpaid sim cards within the 10 districts of Jammu division and two districts of Kashmir division.

(With ANI Inputs)