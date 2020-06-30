JAC Result: 10th And 12th Standard Results To Be Announced Soon

The state education department of Jharkhand, that is Jharkhand Academic Council, has revealed in a recent notification that the results of the 10th standard and 12th standard students will be announced in the first week of July. Students can access the results online once it is out. The link for the same is jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Also Read | Jharkhand Result 2020: JAC Class 8 Result Declared Today; Here's How To Check Them

JAC result details

Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results of JAC 10th result and JAC 12th result with the help of their admit cards. Generally, the results of the annual examination are announced in the month of May or early June. However, this year, the result declaration of JAC Board was pushed by over a month due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the nation since early March. The nationwide lockdown hampered the assessment of JAC.

Also Read | Good News: Jharkhand Teacher Uses Loudspeaker To Teach Students Who Don't Have Internet

Jharkhand board result is awaited by many

Over 3.8 lakh students of JAC’s 10th standard are waiting for the final assessment and over 2.8 lakh 12th standard JAC students are waiting for the results of the final year of higher secondary school. According to JAC Board, the assessments are in the final stages of documentation and soon the results can be listed. The announcements come as a ray of hope after days of uncertainties for the students who were waiting for the results.

The JAC Board is yet to announce the results of the 11th standard examinations. However, reports suggest that the results will follow the 10th and 12th board examination results. The results of all the streams, that is of Arts, Commerce and science will be announced together.

JAC results online getaway details

Students who are registered for the 2019-2020 batch for the JAC result will have to log in to the websites of the Jharkhand state education department to access the results. The link to check the results are as follows- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Keep the hall ticket or the admit card handy.

Here are steps to access results once they are out

Copy any of the links above and paste it on the search bar.

Click enter.

You will see and ‘Check 10th or 12th results’ and click on it.

Enter the roll number or the seat number, roll number, and date of birth on the text bar.

Click enter.

Check for the name and results.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

Also Read | Jharkhand To Send 1500 Labourers In Special Train For Border Road Construction

Also Read | Jharkhand Government To Airlift Stranded Migrant Labourers From Leh