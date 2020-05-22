Jammu University Launches Helpline For Students ; Know More Latest Updates

Jammu Univerity is devising new plans for the colleges affiliated under the university. This is done in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the area, which has already affected over 1400 people. With the nationwide lockdown still put in place until May 31, 2020, the university plans to resume all activities after the lockdown or once the coronavirus situation subsides. Students under Jammu University are however anxious on how the exams will be conducted, it has already been two months since the lockdown has put the education system in the region on the sidelines. Read everything to know about Jammu University and its decisions regarding the exams and more.

Important advisory provided for Jammu University staff

After certain areas of Jammu reported the lesser cases, the Jammu University staff has been requested to report back to work. However, this will be only for staff outside of containment zones. The notice read, “Every employee who intends to return to his/her residence in old or new University campus, from green zone area from within the Jammu district or from outside the Jammu District, must seek prior permission from DSW/CMO before entering the campus. All such employees (each member of the family accompanying the employee) will have to mandatorily fill self-declaration form(ANNEXURE)regarding their travel and medical history at main gates of concerned University campus. They shall be thoroughly examined by the Medical Officers of the University and even in case of negative symptoms/absence of travel history to coronavirus affected countries/areas, no contact with positive or suspected corona patient, they shall mandatorily follow 14 days’ home isolation with all precautions as advised to them through WhatsApp/SMS by the University Medical Officers. Under no circumstances, such employees would be allowed to attend social or religious gathering within or outside the campus during the isolation period." Offices and work areas will also be sanitized as per the notice.

Jammu University’s students can reach out through the redressal grievances cell

In the recent turn of events, the students and teachers having doubts regarding the exams can call in or mail to the grievance redressal cell. This is seen as a solution to the increasing number of doubts in students regarding the delayed exams. With the university planning to soon conduct exams following methods of social distancing, students can stay informed through the helpline.

Here is the official notice for the helpline:

