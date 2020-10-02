JEE Advanced 2020 Result: JEE Result 2020 To Be Announced Soon, Check Date

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is all set to declare the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020. Once the JEE Advanced 2020 results are announced, all the candidates who have appeared in the JEE Advanced 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at jeeadv.ac.in. On September 29, IIT Delhi had released the answer key for JEE Advanced 2020 examination. Read on to find out, “When is the JEE Advanced 2020 Result being released?”

JEE Advanced 2020 Result Update

When is the JEE Advanced 2020 Result being released?

According to an official notice on the IIT Delhi website, the institute will be announcing the results on Monday, October 5, 2020. Once the results are announced candidates will find an activated result link on the website. Here are the steps to check JEE Advanced 2020 Result.

How to check the JEE Advanced Result 2020?

Visit the official website JEE Result 2020 website at jeeadv.ac.in

Once the JEE Advanced Result 2020, candidates will be able to find an activated JEE Advanced result 2020 link

Once the candidate clicks on that link, a new page will appear on the display screen

The page will ask for the candidate’s admit card details and other credentials to let them log in

Once the candidate enters all the details correctly, their JEE Advanced 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

It is advisable that after checking the result, the candidate downloads the results and take its print out for future use.

JEE Advanced 2020: Details about the examination

A report on IIT Delhi’s official website suggests that in 2020, a total of 1.6 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced. 96 per cent of the registered candidates had appeared for the JEE-Main exam this year. The JEE Advanced 2020 examination was conducted on September 27, 2020. The exam was conducted at various centres spread across the country. It was held in two slots – from 9 am to 12 noon and between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

IIT Delhi: What we know about the esteemed Institution

A report on IIT Delhi's official website reveals that The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi ) is a public technical and research university. The Institution is located in Hauz Khas, Delhi. IIT Delhi is one of the 7 old IITs in India.

IIT Delhi was established in 1961 and was inaugurated by Prof. Humayun Kabir, Minister of Scientific Research & Cultural Affairs. First admissions took place in 1961. It is one of the most esteemed institutions not just in India but across the world. The current campus has an area of 320 acres (or 1.3 km²). It is bounded by the Sri Aurobindo Marg on the east, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Complex on the west. The National Council of Educational Research and Training is situated on the south and the New Ring Road on the north.

